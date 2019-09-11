GREENSBURG — Greensburg beat Jennings County on Monday night by a score of 5-0.
The Pirates played well at all spots, but especially at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
Isaac Tebbe won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Brett Stringer won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
The new No. 2 doubles team of Bryce Stringer and Abe Tebbe won their match 6-4, 6-1.
Chargers XC
North Decatur participated in the East Central Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The boys were lead by Brandon Gearhart who finished in ninth place with a time of 19:40 (three seconds off his PR).
The boys had an outstanding race as six members set PR’s for their careers.
“Congratulations to them on their handwork and commitment to getting better,” head coach Kyle Nobbe said. “We are 2 weeks out from the MHC Meet and the boys are putting themselves in a great position to complete for the title.”
North Decatur Lady Chargers finished in fifth place at the East Central Invitational. Leading the way for North was Gracie Osting with a 10th place finish.
Paige Reisman continued to lower her time setting a PR once again for the 4th time out of five meets. She finished in 20th place. Ellie Cox also set a PR and continues to grow as a runner.
Lauren Holloway finished in 24th place while coming just seconds away from setting her PR.
Rounding out great efforts for the Chargers were Paige Wesseler and Philomenia Niese. Niese also set a PR Saturday.
“Congratulations to all the ladies on another consistent race,” Nobbe said. “Times are starting to fall and the ladies are setting themselves up for a great run in the MHC for the Conference Championship.”
Pirates golf
The Lady Pirates split a three-way meet with Columbus North and Columbus East at home on Monday night.
The visiting Bulldogs won the meet with a 161, while the Lady Pirates’ 187 beat the Olympians’ 194.
Meet medalist was Nathaly Munnicha of Columbus North with a 38.
Greensburg was led by matching 43’s from Kennedy McCullough and Megan Reisman.
Ellie Acra’s 50 and Sarah Stapp’s 51 completed the scoring.
The Lady Pirates are now 19-6 on the season.
