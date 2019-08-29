Greensburg played their second conference foe when Franklin County came to town and the Pirates came away with a 6-2 victory.
While the game doesn’t count towards Greensburg’s conference record, the victory will certainly help carry momentum into next week’s action.
The scoring started in the game’s first two minutes, this time with Greensburg being on the scoring end, rather than being scored on.
Grayson Newhart found Collin Springmeyer for Collin’s first goal of the evening. An own goal for FCHS would make the score 2-0 in favor of the Pirates in the game’s first five minutes.
Newhart registered another assist to Collin, and scored one himself to push the score to 4-0.
Collin Springmeyer scored once again to complete the hat trick before the end of the half.
The second half saw a lot more action from the Pirates on the offensive end with Collin Springmeyer scoring his fourth goal of the game, with the assist from Grayson Newhart.
Also registering shots for the Pirates were Luke Hellmich, Calvin Robbins, Eduardo Rodriguez, Liam Krizman, Connor Witkemper and Sage O’Mara.
The Pirates move to 1-1-1 on the season and will play Southwestern Shelby on Tuesday, September 3.
Lady Pirates golf
The Greensburg Lady Pirates continued their undefeated season with a victory over Shelbyville at River’s Edge Golf Course on Tuesday.
Medalist for the round was once again Kennedy McCullough with a 44.
Ellie Acra followed right behind with a 46. The scoring was completed with a 50 from Megan Reisman and a 53 from Sarah Stapp.
Elizabeth Mitchell, Emma Nobbe, and Alyea Lawrence also competed.
The Lady Pirates are now 3-0 on the season, and they will be back in action on Thursday against North Decatur at North Branch.
Lady Pirates soccer
Greensburg Lady Pirates suffered a loss in the third match of the season. They faced the Oldenburg Twisters. The Twisters unleashed seven unanswered points to seal the win.
The Pirates did not give up and battled to the end but it proved not to be enough.
Keeper Ella Lowe saw 28 shots and was able to keep the score to seven.
The Pirate defenses were able to utilize the offside trap to catch the attacking Twisters 6 times.
The Pirates record is 0-1-2. Ther next game is Thursday at home against Batesville.
Pirates XC
Shelbyville hosted a triangular cross country meet at the Blue River Memorial Park on Monday with Brown County and Greensburg.
The Greensburg boys’ team won their first meet of the season with five of the top nine finishers in the race.
Sophomore Andrew Johnson led the Pirates for the first time in his career. He was third overall in 18:27.
Jonathon Ralston crossed the line 4th in 18:46. Hunter Butz was 7th overall in 18:56. Kole Stephens ran 19:09 to place 8th, and Nate Murray earned 9th in 19:18.
Sean Slagle led a group of Greensburg runners to the finish. Slagle was 17th in 20:54. Skylar Westerfeld used a strong finish to place 18th in 21:06. Bryant Merritt ran a personal best time of 21:07 for 19th place. Hayden Butz was 20th in 21:28.
Other Greensburg finishers included Jaxson Kramer (21st), Vaughn Verzo (22nd), Caden Workman (24th), Matthew Myer (25th), Robert Browning (27th), and Jeremiah Cohee (28th). After two races, the boys have a record of 4-1.
In the girls’ race, the Lady Pirates took three of the top four spots and improved their record to 4-1 in their first win of 2019.
Brenner Hanna was the individual winner in 19:25. Liz Pavy took 3rd in 21:07 while Emily Mangels ran 21:18 for 4th place overall. Mollie Pumphrey placed 10th in 23:42, and Emma Wilmer was 12th in 24:29.
Olivia Colson earned 13th in a time of 24:37. Alyssa Willard came in 15th in 26:16, and teammate Sarah Santiago was 17th in 27:01.
Other Greensburg finishers included Charlotte Anderson (18th), Molly Brandes (19th), and Kylee Simpson (20th)
Both teams will compete in the Franklin Invitational on Saturday morning. The first race is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.
Pirates tennis
Greensburg defeated Madison Consolidated Tuesday, 5-0.
“It was a great all around team effort,” head coach Collin Rigney said. “All positions were won in straight sets. (We) look forward to playing East Central on Thursday.”
Cougars volleyball
The Lady Cougars were defeated on Tuesday night at Milan, 27-25, 22-25, 21-25 and 19-25.
They return to action on Thursday night against South Ripley.
Pirates volleyball
Greensburg suffered their first lost of the season on Tuesday night at home against Lawrenceburg.
The teams fought hard through five sets with the Tigers coming out on top, 25-9, 19-25, 26-24, 22-25, and 10-15.
“We came out with a determination to win and it was evident in the first game, but a volleyball match is a marathon and you have to sustain that level of intensity to be successful,” head coach June Rigney said. “Lawrenceburg definitely strengthened their play as the match progressed, and we made some timely errors that changed the outcome of the match.”
Strong serving came from Raegan Rigney who was 32-32 and Emma DeWeese who was 18-18.
At the net, Anna West led the team in kills with 17, followed by Josie Nobbe and Aliyah Evans who had 13, thanks for Taylor Cooney’s 43 assists.
“We are holding our own on serve reception against aggressive servers, but we have to execute,” Rigney said. “We definitely found out tonight that we still have a lot of work to do. We need to strengthen a couple of our rotations, and strive to decrease our service errors; however, I still believe there is a lot of talent on this team and we will get better as the year progresses.”
The Lady Pirates are now 10-1.
