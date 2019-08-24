GREENSBURG — On Thursday night, the cross country season kicked into high gear with all three Decatur County schools coming together for a meet at North Branch Golf Course alongside the teams of Batesville.
Brenner Hanna claimed victory in the girls race with a time of 19:06.
Josh Myers of Batesville ran a 17:07 to win the boys race.
Batesville won the team competition in both boys and girls.
Boys:
Plenty of Decatur County runners were able to pull off top 25 finishes among the 51 runners.
Hunter Butz was the top local finisher, earning 7th in 18:05. Andrew Johnson took 8th in 18:06. Jonathon Ralston was 9th in 18:21 with Sawyer Sanders placing 11th in 18:36. Freshman Nate Murray ran 18:58 in his first high school competition taking 12th place. Kole Stephens crossed the finish line in 14th with a time of 19:13.
Trevor Newby led the way for the boys from the county schools. His run of 19:35 earned him a 16th place finish. Newby’s teammate Nick Keppel ran a 20:24 to place 22nd.
North Decatur’s Brandon Gearhart ran strong to finish in 18th at a time of 20:14.
Skylar Westerfeld established a new personal best running 20:21 for 20th place overall. Sean Slagle was next in 20:22 for 21st in the race. Both Westerfeld and Slagle run for the Pirates.
Girls:
The Lady Pirates also took second in the team competition defeating North and South Decatur but falling to Batesville. North Decatur finished third and South Decatur finished four amongst the girls team.
Emily Mangels and Liz Pavy joined Hanna in the top five of the girls run, pushing each other throughout the 5 km taking fourth and fifth, respectively in 20:38 and 20:39.
Mollie Pumphrey finished in 13th overall with a time of 22:28.
North Decatur put a pair of girls in 14th and 16th places at the end of the run. Jenna Walton finished 14th in 22:33 and Gracie Osting finished 16th in 23:22.
Sierra Kalli led the way for the Lady Cougars, placing 17th in 23:33, an improvement from her time in the Cougars season opening run on Monday, despite the wet conditions.
Emma Wilmer led a trio of Greensburg runners to finished 18th, 19th and 20th. Wilmer was 18th in 23:34. Sophie Nobbe crossed the finish line 23:46 for 19th, and Olivia Colson took 20th in 24:12.
Pirates soccer
In the Pirates’ first game of the season, Greensburg lost a heart-breaker to South Dearborn, 2-1 in overtime.
In the first home game (and first conference game) of the season Greensburg got off to a shaky start by allowing a goal in the game’s first five minutes. In any other season, that would’ve been enough to sink the Pirates for good. This year, Greensburg responded by scoring just two minutes later.
Senior Collin Springmeyer and sophomore Grayson Newhart led the way for Greensburg, getting a combined 11 shots for the Pirates, with four shots on goal a piece.
The Pirates’ lone goal came off of a shot from Springmeyer that ricocheted off the South Dearborn goalie and was placed in the back of the net by Newhart. Despite the only two regulation goals coming in the game’s first 10 minutes, there was plenty of action the rest of the game for the Pirates on both sides of the ball.
Junior goalkeeper Jimmie Day recorded 18 saves in his first game with Greensburg. With both Pirates and Knights battling for 80 minutes of regulation, the game ended in a tie and went to overtime, where the Knights were able to score and come away with a win.
Chargers volleyball
The Lady Chargers were defeated at Lawrenceburg Thurday night in three sets, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16.
Pirates volleyball
The Lady Pirates moved to 6-0 on the season with a 5-set victory at Triton Central Thursday night, 16-25, 25-12, 25-17, 22-25, 15-8.
“It was a very high level, intense, long match with hard fought points and a ton of effort by both teams,” head coach June Rigney said. “For us, it was the best we have played as a team. We started out very slow and sluggish the first game. Triton plays a very fast offense and we were not adjusting to the pace of them which was giving us trouble. We were not making our presence known with our blocking so we were unable to play solid defense in game one. However, we made some adjustments and it was the key to the match for us.”
Serving: Raegan Rigney 25-25, Hannah Messer 19-20, Emma DeWeese 15-16
At the net: Josie Nobbe had 17 kills, Anna West had 15 kills and Aliyah Evans had eight kills.
“Each girl that stepped on the court, competed and played with grit tonight,” Rigney said. “They all contributed and made a difference. It was definitely a stellar night for freshman Josie Nobbe. She was impressive in the front row as well as the back row. I’m excited to watch her improve each match we play.”
South Decatur Volleyball
The Lady Cougars were able to take a set against the Edinburgh Lancers on Thursday night, but ended up falling
SD lost to Edinburgh 25-27, 25-11, 10-25, and 22-25.
