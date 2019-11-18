Kyle Busch outran the field in Sunday's season-ending Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to earn his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Busch proved to have the best car as the darkness descended over the challenging 1.5-mile south Florida speedway. "Rowdy" easily ruled over his fellow Championship 4 finalists Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr. winning by over four seconds.
Busch was not the dominant car early as Kevin Harvick pushed his Busch No. 4 Ford Mustang GT into the early lead. Unfortunately, Harvick's Stewart-Haas Racing team gambled setting his car up to be fast on "short runs."
With only one brief caution during the entire 400 miles that strategy never paid off , and Harvick's lead lasted less than 20 laps as he gave way the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Toyota of Martin Truex. Jr.
Truex Jr's car was set up for 'long runs", and that strategy proved to be the best for the nearly caution-free 400 mile event.
Truex Jr. ran away from his competition winning the first stage. However, Truex saw his dominating run stunted by a pit stop mistake during second stage. He pulled into his pit stall for the normal four tires and fuel in the lead, but his Joe Gibbs pit crew uncharacteristically got mixed up and mounted the two right side tires on the left and vice versa.
When Truex emerged onto the track, he immediately felt something was drastically wrong with his once dominate No. 19 race car, and he drove quickly back into the pits to have the tires switched. This mistake put Truex a lap down. He eventually made up the lap with the only caution flag of the day. But, being at the tail end of the pack he was forced to over-use his tires and really never overcame this rare error finishing second to Busch.
The Joe Gibbs No. 11 FedEx Toyota of Denny Hamlin was probably the weakest contender of the Championship 4. Hamlin floundered behind the other three title contenders most of the race. His crew chief took a big gamble on his final stop pit to give Hamlin a late race chance at winning his first NASCAR Cup title.
As he made his final pit stop a large piece of tape was placed on the car's grille to make the car run faster. This gamble backfired on Hamlin.
Within minutes of returning to the track his Toyota began to shoot steam out of the radiator. Hamlin was forced to make another pit stop because of the over-heating of his engine as he related over his radio 'I'm going to blow up.'
That extra pit stop to remove the extra tape effectively ended Hamlin's chances for the 2019 title. Hamlin finished a disappointing 10th, the last driver on the lead lap.
After the final round of pit stops, Harvick made up much of his deficit to leader Busch. But Harvick never got the hoped-for late-race caution flag he hoped for, and his car faded finishing a disappointing third behind winner Busch.
Busch, like his team performed flawlessly during the winner-takes-all 2019 NASCAR Cup Series finale. The 34-year-old Las Vegas native comfortably won Sunday's Ford EcoBoost 400, and the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship by almost five seconds over second-place Truex Jr.
A rather subdued "Rowdy" Busch emerged from his #18 M&Ms Joe Gibbs Racing machine saying.
"We have a great race team and a great owner," Busch said. "Everybody always says you never give up and we're no different. Sometimes we may not be the best, sometimes we may not have the right track position. Today we had a really good car and I could race around and move around. There's always your doubters, there's always your haters. You know what? This one's for the Rowdy Nation. You guys are the best. Thank you so much."
Busch won the series' regular-season title in September, and had easily earned enough playoff points to get him into his fifth consecutive Championship 4 appearance. Busch now adds his latest 2019 NASCAR Cup title to his 2015 Championship making him only the 16th driver to win more than one NASCAR premier series titles.
Busch, the new 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion concluded his big victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway saying, "It was a lot of fun to cap off such an amazing year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.