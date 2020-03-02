GREENSBURG — The North Decatur campus is a closed campus until 3:30 p.m. each school day. This includes sectional week.
Anyone wanting to show up prior to 3:30 p.m. to stand in line for entry to the sectional will not be permitted to do so as the school does not want a disruption of the student population learning environment or daily school dismissal procedures.
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting on the enforcement of this policy on both Tuesday and Friday.
