I’m like most race fans from Indiana — I enjoy IndyCar most of all — but I’ve never been particularly provincial about which forms of racing I enjoy. So it was last weekend when I watched my favorite Formula One race — the Canadian Grand Prix. The Montreal race is almost always must-see because the layout typically produces chaos — and Sunday was no exception.
Pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel led the race in his Ferrari over Lewis Hamilton, who resides in the currently dominant Mercedes. On Lap 43, disaster struck for Vettel.
In the tight Turn 3-4 complex on the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, surrounded on three sides by concrete walls, Vettel lost grip entering the complex, went into the small area of grass in the chicane, and re-entered the track in the only place available without hitting a wall — the racing line at the exit of the complex.
Hamilton was a few car lengths behind. He almost certainly would have been able to get past Vettel under normal circumstances, but with no runoff? He had no place to go as Vettel’s car returned to the circuit in front of him. He hit the brakes and remained in second.
Of the above? There is no dispute. It’s what happened afterwards that caused controversy. The F1 stewards ruled that Vettel rejoined the circuit in an unsafe manner and docked him five seconds off of his finishing race time.
What that effectively did was end the race. Hamilton had the pace to comfortably stay within five seconds of Vettel and that’s exactly what he did, not having to take the risk of making an on-track pass. Vettel crossed the line first, but Hamilton claimed the victory.
An incensed Vettel ranted and raved during the race, initially refused to report to the podium, a major breach of F1 etiquette, and then petulantly moved the first and second place markers in parc ferme. For the sheer spectacle of it? It was almost worth it.
But in any kind of common sense fashion? The entire situation was ludicrous. At best, it robbed the fans of a true “race”. At worst, the penalty itself was farcical. Mario Andretti put it best on Twitter on Sunday.
“I think the function of the stewards is to penalize flagrantly unsafe moves not honest mistakes as result of hard racing. What happened at #CanadaGp is not acceptable at this level of our great sport,” Andretti’s tweet said.
In the vast majority of cases for time immemorial in motorsports, an “off” usually went un-penalized and the race went on unless the infraction was egregious. As in, you can see it with your own eyes without benefit of replay kind of egregious.
Traditionally, the mistake made by the driver was “penalty” enough. The likelihood that Vettel would be passed by Hamilton was far higher because of his miscue.
But we’ll never know, because over-offiousness is a problem that has seeped into all forms of racing. There’s too many rules — or one that don’t exist that should. Too many convenient cases where rules aren’t applied consistently. Or most common of all? Times where well-intended rules aren’t applied with any kind of common sense.
This was a case of the latter. Vettel had nowhere to go — it was either rejoin the racing line or hit a wall. He couldn’t brake. He was on grass and if he did brake? He risked making the situation worse by losing control and taking out Hamilton in the process. Afterwards, some analyzed the footage with Zapruder film-like depth and claimed Vettel turned wide to block Hamilton.
But that only fuels the fire of the over-officiousness. If you have to analyze something frame-by-frame or go through telemetry to determine a penalty? Common sense would tend to suggest it probably isn’t a penalty worth worrying about in the first place.
And if drivers have to worry constantly about violating infractions such as this or whether they’re blocking or defending a position? It ultimately hurts the racing, because it takes away their motivation to take a calculated risk — and calculated risks are part of what makes racing great. If they have to worry about a penalty? A pass or a defensive move might never be initiated. Welcome to processional borefests.
And it’s not just on-track matters. There’s the contrived rules created to supposedly “help the show”. NASCAR ruined itself with Lucky Dog’s, competition cautions, stage racing, and other things antithetical to the natural order of racing. How’s that “show” going these days? Attendance and TV ratings for NASCAR have plummeted since its heyday in the 1990s when none of the above “enhancements” existed.
Finally, there are rules created for rules that don’t exist, but should. We turn to IndyCar, which has a rule for hitting crew members in the pits. On the surface, it makes sense. In the Indianapolis 500, a member of Jordan King’s crew injured his leg when struck. At Texas last Saturday night, a Takuma Sato crew member was very fortunate to avoid serious injury when he was hit hard after Sato lost control on entry.
When you scratch below the surface, though, it begs the question. How on Earth — in this day and age where safety is valued above all else — are IndyCar pit crew members allowed to be in a hot pit lane in the first place? Shouldn’t the rule be that they can’t come over the wall until the car stops? It wouldn’t prevent every pit accident, but it would certainly remove unnecessary risk.
It’s just one of the many ways in which racing defies common sense. And when they’re not defying common sense? Rules are being applied inconsistently or with contrivance for “the show” as a motivating factor. In many cases, rules are being applied where it might be better not to have a rule in the first place.
All I know is this. Motorsports were most popular as a spectator sport in the 1990s. Compared to now? Fans watched without worrying too much unsafe re-entry, blocking, incoherent yellow flag rules or Lucky Dog’s. It’s funny how racing has strayed away from the simple matter of racing.
So, to dust off that old racing chestnut, let ‘em race. Let’s keep over-done rules, slow-mo instant replay stewarding justifications and contrivances to a bare minimum, please.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
