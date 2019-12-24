The Lady Lions hosted North Decatur on Monday in hopes of ending a 3-game skid. Rushville put forth its second-best offensive output and best defensive game en route to knocking off the Lady Chargers 72-20.
Rushville improves to 6-6 on the season. The Lady Chargers drop to 6-7.
North Decatur opened the scoring in the game as Sidney Parmer scored in the paint. Annika Marlow scored for the Lady Lions on the other end. Olivia O’Dell’s bucket put North back in front. Rushville then took control of the quarter and the game.
The Lady Lions got a bucket by Olivia Yager to start a 9-0 run to end the first quarter. A 3-pointer by Jaeda Miller and free throw by Yager capped the quarter with the Lady Lions up 11-4.
Rushville continued the run with an 11-0 spurt to open the second quarter. A traditional three-point play by Yager started it and a free throw by Isabella Runnebohm made it 22-4. Jenna Geis hit a free throw for North to get the Lady Chargers on the board in the second. Marlow answered on the other end with a 3-pointer for the Lady Lions.
At the 3-minute mark, North’s Brittany Krieger drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 29-8. Rushville closed the half on a 9-4 run. Yager had five points in the run. An Abby Buckley bucket and score from Miller capped the half with Rushville leading 38-12.
Parmer scored for the Lady Chargers to open the third quarter, but Rushville answered with the next seven points to start a 22-6 run through the third quarter. Krieger had four points in the third, including another bomb.
The Lady Lions scored the final five points of the frame, a drive by Maddi Turner and 3-pointer by Buckley to lead 60-20 after three quarters.
Rushville held the Lady Chargers scoreless in the fourth quarter. Kourtney Ash and Lexi Morris both had four points for Rushville in the final eight minutes. Briley Munchel added three and Buckley had one.
For the Lady Lions, Yager had 19 points followed by Marlow 14, Campbell nine, Munchel eight, Miller five, Morris four, Ash four, Buckley four, Turner three and Runnebohm two.
North was led by Krieger with 10 followed by Parmer four, Gorrell two, O’Dell two and Geis two.
Rushville won the junior varsity game 41-21.
For Rushville, Morris had 11 points followed by Josie Fields eight, Cassidy Tellas seven, Emily Hadley seven, Belle Gossett three, Ashley Todd three and Haley Rode two.
For North, Madelyn Bohman had nine followed by Maci Scudder five, Hope Barker two, Lilli Tatman two, Skyla Wade two and Jenna Walton one.
