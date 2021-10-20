SALEM - Salem Speedway is set to host the 33rd Halloween 200 from Oct. 22-24. This event be an action packed weekend full of racing and fun.
Saturday's sponsor is Crosleybrands.com. They are the title sponsor for the Crosleybrands.com Late Model Figure 8 100-lap feature. Mr. Heating & Air is the sponsor for the Crown Vic races. Jecker Excavating & Septic will be the sponsor for the Pro FWD and the Legends.
MMSA winged Mini Sprints will be on display Sunday on the small oval. There will also be events in the evenings at The Shipwreck in the campground.
Halloween 200 Race Weekend Schedule
Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery
Friday, Oct. 22
- Grandstands Free
- Noon - Pits Open
- 3 p.m. – Drivers Meeting
- 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Open Practice
Saturday, Oct. 23
- General admission $15
- 9 a.m. - Pits Open
- 10:15 a.m. - Chapel Service
- 10:30 a.m. - Drivers Meeting
- 11 a.m. - GAS Practice
- 11:30 a.m. - Pro FWD ST Practice
- 11:45 a.m. – CV ST Practice
- Noon – Legends Practice
- 12:15 p.m. – Pro FWD F8 Practice
- 12:30 p.m. – CV F8 Practice
- 12:45 p.m. – LM F8 Practice
- 1 p.m. - Pro FWD ST Practice
- 1:15 p.m. - CV ST Practice
- 1:30 p.m. - Legends Practice
- 1:45 p.m. - Pro FWD F8 Practice
- 2 p.m. - CV F8 Practice
- 2:15 p.m. - LM F8 Practice
- 2:30 p.m. – GAS Practice
- 3 p.m. - LM F8 Single Car Qualifying
- 3:20 p.m. - Invocation/National Anthem
- 3:30 p.m. - Pro FWD 30 Lap Feature
- CV Short Track 30 Lap Feature
- Legends 30 Lap Feature
- Pro FWD F8 30 Lap Feature
- CV F8 30 Lap Feature
- GAS Practice
- LM F8 100 Lap Feature
- Lucas Oil Great American Stocks (GAS), Ford Crown Vics Small Track Oval (CVST), Ford Crown Vic Figure 8 (CV F8), Late Model Figure 8 (LM F8)
Sunday, Oct. 24
- General admission $20
- 8 a.m. - Pits Open
- 9:15 a.m. - Chapel Service
- 9:30 a.m. - Drivers Meeting
- 10 a.m. – CV BT and Mini Sprints ST Practice
- 10:15 a.m. - GAS Practice
- 11:15 a.m. – Mini Sprints 15 Lap Feature
- 11:30 a.m. – CV BT 30 Lap Feature (Two 15 lap segments)
- 12:30 p.m. – Mini Sprints 15 Lap Feature / Stage Halloween 200 Cars on Front Stretch
- 1 p.m. – Autograph Session
- 1:30 p.m. – Halloween 200 Driver Intro’s
- 1:50 p.m. - Invocation/National Anthem
- 2 p.m. – Halloween 200 Green Flag
- Lucas Oil Great American Stocks (GAS), Ford Crown Vics Big Track Oval (CV BT)
Halloween 200 camp ground events
Friday
- Spooky walk with candy. 6 to 8 p.m.
- Chili cook off 7 to 8 p.m. Winner gets $100 and a trophy.
- Band starts at 8 p.m. with Blaise Streets
Saturday
- Spooky walk/ candy 8 to 9 p.m.
- Halloween party at the ship wreck 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Costume contest 10 p.m. drawing - $100, $50, $25
- Band starts at 8 p.m. with Corey Brumback
