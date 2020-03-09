Saturday
Boys Regional Basketball
South Decatur vs. Covenant Christian at Greenfield-Central, 10 a.m.
Greensburg at Washington, Noon
Shirley M. Sowders, 77, of Columbus, passed away March 7, 2020, at Columbus Regional Hospital. Shirley was born December 10, 1942 in Lawrence County, Indiana, the daughter of Lloyd and Louise Howard Parish. She married Larry Delmar Sowders on November 14, 1959. Before she had retired, Shirle…
Rose Marie "Granny Rose" Wolfe, 83, North Vernon, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the…
For service information, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
