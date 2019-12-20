Colleen K. (King) Meal, age 93 of St. Paul, Indiana passed away December 16, 2019. She was born April 2, 1926 in New Point, IN the daughter of the late Howard D. and Adelia Belle (Hicks) King. She was married June 23, 1946 to Robert D. "Bob" Meal and he preceded her in death in 2009. Colleen…
Ruby L. Hitch, 98, Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Greensburg. Born August 5, 1921 in Shelby County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Herbert R. and Katie R. (Redd) Green. Ruby had worked at Hay Bags and Lehrman's on the Gre…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.