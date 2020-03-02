Tuesday
Boys Basketball Sectional
South Decatur vs. South Ripley
Friday
Boys Basketball Sectional
North Decatur vs. Milan
Greensburg vs. Connersville/Lawrenceburg
Triton Central vs. South Ripley/South Decatur
Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Updated: March 2, 2020 @ 8:05 pm
Doris J. Pope, 85, Greensburg, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital. Born, December 12, 1934 in Cynthiana, Kentucky, she was the daughter of George and Ethel (Ashbrook) Fightmaster. Doris was a member of the New Point Christian Church. She owned and operated D…
Lillian Mae Heath, 84, of North Vernon, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Luella J. Lecher, 83, Greensburg, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Greensburg. Born, May 1, 1936 in Sandusky, Indiana, she was the daughter of Bernard J. and Cecilia M. (Hessler) Harpring. Luella had been a Nanny in Cincinnati. She was a seamstre…
