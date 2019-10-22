Billy W. Thomas, 57 of Westport, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home. Billy was born on January 18, 1962 in Greensburg, the son of Richard and Lois (Cornett) Thomas. He is survived by his son - Joshua Thomas of North Vernon; his father - Richard Thomas of Greensburg; his sis…
Lois Ruth Boyle, 90, of Hope, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Columbus Regional Hospital. Born September 22, 1929 in DeWitt County, IL., she was the daughter of Grant and Lura Robertson Shepherd. She married Robert Geiling in 1947 and he preceded her in death. She then married Bill B…
