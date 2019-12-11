Thursday
Girls Basketball
Greensburg vs. South Dearborn
South Decatur vs. Hauser
North Decatur vs. Lawrenceburg
Wrestling
Greensburg vs. Jennings County
Swimming
Greensburg vs. Madison
Friday
Boys Basketball
North Decatur at Jac-Cen-Del
South Decatur at Milan
Saturday
Girls Basketball
Greensburg vs. Rushville
Boys Basketball
Greensburg at Southport
Swimming
Greensburg at East Central Relays
Wrestling
Greensburg at Rushville
