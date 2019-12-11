Thursday

Girls Basketball

Greensburg vs. South Dearborn

South Decatur vs. Hauser

North Decatur vs. Lawrenceburg

Wrestling

Greensburg vs. Jennings County

Swimming

Greensburg vs. Madison

Friday

Boys Basketball

North Decatur at Jac-Cen-Del

South Decatur at Milan

Saturday

Girls Basketball

Greensburg vs. Rushville

Boys Basketball

Greensburg at Southport

Swimming

Greensburg at East Central Relays

Wrestling

Greensburg at Rushville

Tags

Recommended for you