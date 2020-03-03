Friday
Boys Basketball Sectional
North Decatur vs. Milan
Greensburg vs. Connersville/Lawrenceburg
Triton Central vs. South Ripley/South Decatur
Saturday
Boys Basketball Sectional Championships
Doris J. Pope, 85, Greensburg, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital. Born, December 12, 1934 in Cynthiana, Kentucky, she was the daughter of George and Ethel (Ashbrook) Fightmaster. Doris was a member of the New Point Christian Church. She owned and operated D…
Lillian Mae Heath, 84, of North Vernon, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Luella J. Lecher, 83, Greensburg, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Greensburg. Born, May 1, 1936 in Sandusky, Indiana, she was the daughter of Bernard J. and Cecilia M. (Hessler) Harpring. Luella had been a Nanny in Cincinnati. She was a seamstre…
