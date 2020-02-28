Tuesday
Boys Basketball Sectional
South Decatur vs. South Ripley at North Decatur
Friday
Boys Basketball Sectional
North Decatur vs. Milan
Triton Central vs. South Decatur/South Ripley
Greensburg vs. Lawrenceburg/Connersville
Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 28, 2020 @ 3:10 pm
Carl Edward Brogan, age 88 of Indianapolis passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Rawlins House in Pendleton. He was born November 7, 1931 in Liberty, Kentucky to the late Dennis and Monte Pearl (Barnett) Brogan. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from G.E.…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.