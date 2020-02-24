Friday
Boys Basketball
Greensburg vs. East Central
South Decatur vs. Knightstown
North Decatur at Rushville
Tuesday, March 3
Boys Basketball Sectional
South Decatur vs. South Ripley
Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
Updated: February 25, 2020 @ 3:31 pm
Carl Edward Brogan, age 88 of Indianapolis passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Rawlins House in Pendleton. He was born November 7, 1931 in Liberty, Kentucky to the late Dennis and Monte Pearl (Barnett) Brogan. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from G.E.…
Commented
