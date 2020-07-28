NEW CASTLE - On a steamy Sunday afternoon, both fans and drivers alike dealt with the conditions to say “thank you” as Mt. Lawn Speedway in New Castle hosted Fan Appreciation Night. The 3/10 oval played host to the Claborn Motors Modifieds in a 50-lap, $1,500 to win feature as well as the Van Hoy Oil Thunder Cars in the AT&I Services 50-lap feature, the Owens Electric Stock Compacts, the Tony Stewart Crown Vics, the American Vintage Sprint Car Association, and the State Farm Insurance Street Drags.
In the opening event of the evening, Kevin Claborn of Cambridge City took the AT&I Services 50 for the Van Hoy Oil Thunder Cars. Coming from fifth place, Claborn quickly took the lead following a lap 3 caution that ended Jameson Owens of Indianapolis night early. Claborn led the final 45 laps of the feature event. Tony Stewart of Straughn finished second with AJ Stewart of Lewisville, Josh Owens of New Castle, and Frankie Oakes of Cambridge City rounding out the top five. Josh Owens also won the Thunder Car dash held earlier in the evening.
In Claborn Motors Modified competition, 72-year-old Mt Lawn veteran Harold Scott of New Castle put an end to a span of 15 years without a victory in his famous red No. 96 by winning the 50-lap Modified event, a win that was popular among the Mt. Lawn faithful.
Scott, a 5-time Raintree 100 winner and a veteran of five decades, held off the field by using his Mt Lawn experience. Scott put on a driving clinic by hitting his marks at both ends of the track on almost every lap. He survived cautions for Adam Lee of New Castle losing power steering and spinning on lap 9 and Tyler DeHart of Elwood spinning shortly thereafter to secure the victory. Austin Coe of Ft. Wayne finished second with Ryan Amonett of New Castle, Jeff Lane of Knightstown and Andy Cowan of Cambridge City rounding out the top 5.
In the evenings other racing action, Robert Bryan won both the dash and the feature for the Owens Electric Stock Compacts, while John Lister and Dan Ingram captured the Tony Stewart Drywall Crown Vics and the American Vintage Sprint Car Association features respectively.
Race fans enjoyed the opportunity to visit their favorite drivers on the track before the racing action got underway.
The next event at Mt. Lawn Speedway will be on Sunday, Aug. 9, consisting of the Claborn Motors LLC Modifieds, the Van Hoy Oil Thunder Cars, the Tony Stewart Drywall Crown Vics, the American Vintage Sprint Car Association, and the Owens Electric Stock Compacts in a 50-lap feature event. Mt. Lawn Speedway is located at 1494 W. County Road 400 S. in New Castle.
-Information provided
