GREENSBURG – The IHSAA girls basketball state tournament sectional draw was held Sunday night.
Teams from around the state, including the three Decatur County teams found out what lies ahead of them following this final week of the regular season.
Greensburg Pirates
The Greensburg Pirates (18-3) will play in Sectional 29 at South Dearborn. It will be a return to a special place for the team, as they won the last sectional held at South Dearborn in 2018, and eventually went to the state finals that year.
The Pirates will open their tournament play in a tough meeting with the Rushville Lions on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.
The two teams met earlier this season at Greensburg, where the Pirates won 48-38.
North Decatur Chargers
The North Decatur Chargers (10-10) will meet the Southwestern (Hanover) Rebels on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
The opening round game features to two teams with the highest percentage chance of winning Sectional 45 according to computer simulations.
The two teams met at Southwestern on Nov. 19 with the Rebels coming out on top, 33-32.
South Decatur Chargers
The South Decatur Cougars (5-16) were able to get a bye into the sectional semi-finals at Switzerland County with the draw.
With the bye, the Cougars will not play until Friday, Feb. 7 against the winner of the North Decatur vs. Southwestern game.
That semi-final game is scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m.
