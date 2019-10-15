On Sunday, the IHSAA released the results of their sectional draw for the IHSAA Football State Tournament.
To kickoff the state tournament, the Greensburg Pirates will host the Franklin County Wildcats on October 25.
The Pirates and Wildcats will compete in sectional 31, where the Brownstown Central Braves will visit the Charlestown Pirates, the Scottsburg Warriors will visit the Lawrenceburg Tigers and the Batesville Bulldogs will visit the Rushville Lions.
A win for the Pirates would set up a meeting with either the Bulldogs or Lions.
The Pirates would meet the Braves, Charlestown Pirates, Warriors or Tigers in the sectional championship game.
Sectional 47
The North Decatur Chargers and the South Decatur Cougars will both play in Class A Sectional 47 this year.
The Chargers drew a home game to open the tournament against Cambridge City Lincoln. The Cougars drew an away game to open the tournament at Tri High School.
With victories, the Chargers and Cougars would meet each other during the sectional semi-finals on Nov. 1.
On the other side of the Sectional 47 bracket, the Milan Indians will travel to Knightstown and the Oldenburg Academy Twisters will travel to Hagerstown.
Before the start of the tournament, each team has one game remaining this season. On Friday night, the Chargers will host Park Tudor, the Cougars will travel to Cambridge City Lincoln and the Pirates will host the Rushville Lions.
