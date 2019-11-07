GREENSBURG — On Friday night 96 teams throughout the state to be one of 48 sectional champions in football for 2019.
Two of those 96 teams come from Decatur County, as the North Decatur Chargers will visit the Milan Indians and the Greensburg Pirates will host the Lawrenceburg Tigers.
In the Sectional 31 final, the Pirates (7-4) will host the Tigers (10-1) for the second time this season.
In the most recent meeting, the Tigers defeated the Pirates on Shriver Field 49-17. That game was held on Sept. 13.
Over the past 35 years, the two teams have met one another 41 times, with the Tigers winning 27 of those games.
The Pirates will play for their third football sectional title in school history and their first since 2012.
The Tigers are playing for the 19th sectional title in their football program’s history. Their most recent came in 2017.
John Harrell’s prediction for the game is for the Tigers to win, 38-24.
In Sectional 47, the Chargers (10-1) will visit the Indians (9-2) in a meeting of the top two teams in the Mid Indiana Football Conference.
North Decatur earned a shutout victory in the Sept. 20 meeting between the two teams — The Chargers 10th win against the Indians in the past 35 years.
In that same frame of time, the Indians have defeated the Chargers 33 times.
Milan will host the game, trying for their seventh football sectional title in school history and their first since 2016.
The Chargers will look to end their 20 year sectional drought. Their most recent football sectional title came in 1998. Their only other title came in 1982.
John Harrell has listed the Indians as one point favorites in Friday night’s game. He has the Indians winning 24-23.
