Parents Names: Steve and Kim Stirn, and Sarah Page
Number of Years Playing Baseball: 4
Number of Baseball Letters: 4
Past Baseball Awards: 3x All Conference, 3x team MVP, All Star Weekend Future Game Participant.
Other Sports Played: Football, Basketball, Track
Favorite Baseball Memory at NDHS: Beating third ranked Rising Sun in the sectional my sophomore year.
Future Plans: Study Finance and play football at Ball State University
