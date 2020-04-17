Alex Stirn

Alex Stirn

 Photo by Nils Parnell

Parents Names: Steve and Kim Stirn, and Sarah Page

Number of Years Playing Baseball: 4

Number of Baseball Letters: 4

Past Baseball Awards: 3x All Conference, 3x team MVP, All Star Weekend Future Game Participant.

Other Sports Played: Football, Basketball, Track

Favorite Baseball Memory at NDHS: Beating third ranked Rising Sun in the sectional my sophomore year.

Future Plans: Study Finance and play football at Ball State University

