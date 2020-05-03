South Decatur Softball
Parents: David Shane Baker and Amanda Baker Motz
Years in Softball: 4 years
Other Activites: Cougar Company, English Academic Team, Peer Helping, Key Club, National Honor Society and Spell Bowl.
Favorite Memory: I could never pick a favorite memory because there are so many, but something I will definitely forget is Mack getting smacked in the head with Mark's flying bat through the dugout.
Future Plans: Attend IUPUI and get a bachelors degree to become a dental hygienist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.