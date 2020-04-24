Bailey Menkedick

Bailey Menkedick

 Photo Provided

Greensburg Tennis

Parents names: Chris and Jamie Menkedick

Years playing tennis: 4

Other sports: Swimming (4 years), boy tennis manager (3 years)

Clubs: SADD (3 years), Jr. Optimist (4 years), FCA (4 years), NHS (2 years), Champions Together (2 years), Mayors Club (2 years), National Text Less Live More engagement board (1 year)

Favorite memory: Going to super twist after practice and matches; winning sectionals last year

Plans after high school: Purdue University to double major in Actuarial Science and AG Economics with a minor in business

