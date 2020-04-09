Parents: Stephanie and Chris Bower
Years in Varsity Track: 4
Events in Track: 1600 meters, 800 meters, 400 meters, 4x800, 4x400
Other Sports (years): Basketball (4), Cross Country (2)
Other Activities (years): Student Council President, National Honor Society Community Service Coordinator, SADD Club Secretary, Key Club, Peer Helper, 4-H President (2), 4-H Member (10)
Favorite Track Memory: Talking to Trent Nobbe while holding his blocks before his events.
Future Plans: I will attend the University of Cincinnati to earn a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and a master’s in Business Administration.
