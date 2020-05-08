North Decatur Track
Parents: Gary and Karen Bedel
Track letters earned: 2
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was the time at Morristown when I won my first (and only) ribbon.
Plans After Graduation: Attend Butler University to study Pre-Pharmacy
