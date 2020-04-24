Greensburg Tennis
Parents: Steve and Julie Nobbe
Tennis: 4 years
Other sports: Volleyball (3 years), Golf (1 year), Swimming (2 years).
Clubs: National Honor Society (2 years), Spirit Crew (2 years), FCA (4 years), St. Mary’s CYO volleyball (2 years), St Mary’s Youth Choir (4 years).
Favorite Tennis Memory: My favorite tennis memory is when we were on the mini bus on our way to Scottsburg this past year and we wrote help on a piece of paper and stuck it up to the window.
Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to study Agribusiness.
