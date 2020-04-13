Parents: Shawn Platt and Elisha Pratt
Years in Varsity Track: 4
Events in Track: 1600 meters, 800 meters, 400 meters, 4x800, 4x400
Other Sports (years): Cross Country (3)
Favorite Track Memory: My favorite track memory was when we pranked Mr. Black into thinking I was still at Steak 'n Shake, and we got him to turn around to come pick me up. I came through the back door of the bus and he didn't find out.
Future Plans: I plan to attend Anderson University for Visual Communication Design and to run cross country and track.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.