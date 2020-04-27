Greensburg Tennis
Parents: John and June Rigney
Years in tennis: 4 (including 2020)
Other sports: Volleyball (4 years), Pirateers (4 years)
Clubs and activites: Jr. Optimist (4 years), Class Treasurer (1 year), Class Secretary (3 years), FCA Secretary (1 year), FCA member (3 years), Student Council Treasurer (1 year), Student Council Member (3 years), National Honor Society (2 years), Spirit Crew (3 years), and SADD Club (2 years).
Favorite memory: (It) would have to be last year winning conference MVP and No. 1 singles EIAC alongside my teammates from No. 2 doubles. On top of that winning the sectional title for the first time in many years. The feeling of winning a point for your team and then cheering on No. 2 doubles who were in the third set and pulled through with the winning point was such a fun and amazing feeling. I will miss tennis so much because my team was so well bonded and we all got along so well. There was never any drama; we always cheered each other on and off the court.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Veterinary Nursing
