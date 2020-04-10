Parents: Sariina and Eric Kalli
Years in Varsity Track: 4
Events in Track: 3200 meters, 1600 meters, 4x800, 4x400, 300 hurdles
Other Sports (years): Cross Country (4)
Other Activities (years): Band (4) and Marching Band (1), Yearbook Co-editor, Drama Club (4), SADD Club President, Senior Class Treasurer
Favorite Track Memory: One of my favorite memories would have to be when we “adopted” a killdeer that made her nest on the side of the track. We named her Kevin and made her a little “house” out of a broken hurdle. You better look out for her, Trevor!
Future Plans: I’m planning to go to Anderson University for Music Education and to run cross country and track there.
