Parents: Roger and Maretta Bushhorn
Years in Varsity Track: 4
Events in Track: 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 meters
Favorite Track Memory: Sophomore year of track at the Lancer Relays in Edinburgh, I was jumping over some hurdles to pass the time when Coach Sam [Studler] caught me doing so. He joked that if I continued to jump the hurdles then he would tell Coach Kalli that I should run hurdles. She happened to be around when he said that and she just gave that look like ‘You better watch out!’. I never stopped doing something so fast in my life!
Future Plans: I will be attending Indiana University in the fall to major in Biochemistry in order to gain the skills to be accepted into medical school. During med school, I plan to specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery.
