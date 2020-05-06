Tori Storm

South Decatur Softball

Parents: Joe and Sandy Storm

Years in Softball: 4

Other Sports: Basketball (4 years) and Cross Country (4 years)

Other Activities: 4 years in Student Council, National Honors Society(current vice president), Key Club (current president), Cougar Company, Champions of Youth Mentor and Westport Baptist Youth Group and 2 years as a Peer Helper.

Favorite Memory: Sierra Deppe’s home run and breaking my bat in the batting cage.

Future Plans: Attend Anderson University to get a Bachelors Degree in Graphic Design

