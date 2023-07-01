While working in my office on Monday, I was blessed with a serenade from a tiny Carolina Wren. On the other side of the screen door, the little bird was perched on the railing of the second story deck, singing at the top of its lungs and only about 20 feet away. The wren continued for over 45 minutes.
At one point, I got out of my chair and walked to the screen door to watch the little bird crooning. Thankfully, my shadowy appearance behind the screen didn’t seem to bother the bird and it continued to sing. Needless to say, Carolina Wrens rank right up there as one of my favorite birds!
Million Tree Initiative Exceeds 900,000
Governor Eric J. Holcomb, in his 2020 State of the State Address, charged the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) with planting 1 million trees during the next five years.
Thanks to the efforts of the DNR Division of Forestry and its partners, the once-lofty goal is well within sight. This spring, 253,400 seedlings were planted on DNR properties, bringing the four-year planting total to 964,900.
“For more than one hundred years, Indiana has worked continuously to grow the state’s forested land to build diverse ecosystems and preserve forests for future generations,” Dan Bortner, DNR director, said. “Under Governor Holcomb’s leadership and with the help of our partners, we’ve planted historic numbers of new trees across the state, and we look forward to officially meeting the governor’s bold goal next year.”
The plantings of oak, black walnut and hickory, species which are in decline in Indiana, have been done throughout the state, primarily on state forests, as well as at Prophetstown and Summit Lake state parks, Hovey Lake Fish & Wildlife Area, Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve, and Spring Creek Seeps Natural Area.
As the seedlings grow, they create shrub/tree habitat for wildlife species requiring early successional habit, the majority of which are in decline, and form a natural carbon storage solution.
Partners in the effort include Clif Bar, Duke Energy, the Hardwood Forestry Fund, Huston Solar, and the White Oak Institute. Each spring and fall, the Natural Resources Foundation hosts corporate partners across state properties to plant trees through its Indiana Tree Project.
IPLA Switches To Reserved Hunts Program
The Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) program has switched to reserved hunts and will no longer be available through the self-service sign-in system. IPLA hunt applications and information may now be found on the reserved hunt webpage at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/hunting-and-trapping/reserved hunts/#Indiana_Private_Lands_Access_Program__IPLA_.
Properties from various agencies participate in reserved hunts and may have unique restrictions each hunter must follow.
The upcoming reserved hunt application window spans from July 2-Aug. 6 for various species:
- Dove
- Squirrel
- Teal and Early Goose
- Deer: archery
- Deer: primitive muzzleloader (NWR hunts)
- Deer: firearms (NWR & FWA hunts)
- Deer: youth (NWR hunts)
Help DNR Study Blotchy Bass Syndrome
Blotchy bass syndrome (BBS) is the occurrence of black ink-like spots (hyperpigmentation) on the skin, fins, and/or mouths of freshwater bass species. Researchers once thought the melanosis was caused by sun exposure or stress related to fishing, temperature, or pollution; however, researchers recently discovered a family of viruses was associated with the black spots in fish in poor body condition.
The Division of Fish & Wildlife is partnering with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to collect samples from black bass species to test for BBS and needs your help. DNR encourages anglers to report observations of affected bass when you are fishing, so they and USGS can learn more about the effect of the family of viruses.
How to participate:
- Download the MyCatch app from Angler’s Atlas at: https://www.anglersatlas.com/
- Register for the “Blotchy Bass Bonanza.”
- Take photos of all the bass you’ve caught (preferably on a measuring board) while fishing and upload them to the MyCatch app.
The Blotchy Bass Bonanza runs from March 1, 2023 —Feb. 29, 2024. The Indiana DNR is not associated with the MyCatch app or the Blotchy Bass Bonanza.
Report Turkey Broods
In May, turkey chicks (poults), started to hatch in Indiana. This summer, the DNR needs your help counting turkey broods (hens with poults) and hens without poults. Brood reports have been collected since 1993 to calculate the annual wild turkey production index, which is used to inform biologists about population status and guide wildlife management for the species.
Please share your brood observations with the DNR online from July 1 – Aug. 31 at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/animals/wild-turkey/turkey-brood-reporting/. Recording observations takes less than five minutes, and no password is required.
The DNR can’t calculate the production index without input from the public, and they will appreciate your help.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
