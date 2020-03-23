GREENSBURG — After a complete sweep of the EIAC, both Greensburg Pirates basketball programs were recognized for their efforts with multiple All-Conference nods and two most valuable players.
The boys team, which went 7-0, picked up three all-conference picks with Andrew Welage, Lane Sparks and Miles Wilkison making the team.
Welage was named most valuable player of the conference. He ranked in the top six in every stat category in conference play.
Notably, Welage averaged 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in EIAC action.
Sparks led the conference in steals per game at 2.0.
Remaining standing in EIAC action: East Central (5-2), Batesville (4-3), Connersville (4-3), Lawrenceburg (4-3), South Dearborn (2-5), Rushville (1-6) and Franklin County (1-6).
Remaining All-Conference members: Luke Collinsworth (East Central), Logan Rohrbacher (East Central), Colt Meyer (Batesville), Sam Voegele (Batesville), Jacob Brown (Connersville), Gavin Yoon (Lawrenceburg), Alex Shackelford (South Dearborn), Chad Cox (Franklin County) and Alec Evans (Rushville).
In girls basketball action, the Lady Pirates 7-0 record earned them four spots on the All-Conference team.
Aliyah Evans, Melina Wilkison, Micha Morrison and Taylor Cooney were all named All-EIAC.
Evans was named conference MVP after leading the conference in scoring and shooting percentage.
She scored 19.9 points per game and shot the ball at a 59.5 percent success rate. She also averaged 7.6 rebounds per game, which was good enough for second in the conference.
Remaining standings in girls EIAC action: East Central (6-1), Lawrenceburg (5-2), Rushville (4-3), Batesville (3-4), Franklin County (2-5), South Dearborn (1-6) and Connersville (0-7).
Remaining All-Conference members: Josie Trabel (East Central), Brilan McCory (East Central), Hope Fox (East Central), Juliana Kemper (Lawrenceburg), Kierah Lowe (Lawrenceburg), Annika Marlow (Rushville), Olivia Yager (Rushville) and Kyrstin Bond (South Deaborn).
