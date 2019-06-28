I received a call from old friend Freddie James, last week. He was selling most of his fishing stuff and wanted me to have first bids. Freddie is 90 years young and was a good friend of my late uncle Art Smith. I bought a few lures, and he gave me three old spinning outfits to give to kids. After reflecting on the past, our conversation turned to wild black raspberries.
“I begin picking June 23 every year,” said Freddie.
He had a secret spot near Elwood that always produced plenty of big, juicy berries. As per his prediction, I found some ripe berries on the said date and called to let him know.
It was about 8:30 the next morning, Freddie was on the line with a sad story. His patch was overgrown with weeds and brush. Most of the raspberry canes had been choked. He only picked a handful of fruit.
There are several things I don’t share: places where I hunt, fish, gather morels and pick berries.
“Do you have a place you will share with me?” he asked.
I gave up a good one that is really there for anyone. It is along an abandoned railroad.
Be warned, if you hunt berries along active tracks, you are trespassing. Fencerows are excellent areas to find black raspberries as are the bases of high-tension towers. Wood edges, along crop fields, sometimes benefit from fertilizers that assist the berries in becoming quite plump. I like shaded berries, too.
I have a new place to look. I found it last deer season. Looks like I will have to check it out.
Berry pies are easy to make, more so if you use Pillsbury fresh (two rolls in a box) pie dough. Find them in the dairy case. There are good recipes to be found online. I like the ones that call for flour, sugar, cinnamon and butter.
West Nile is becoming quite a danger. Spray open skin with repellent and wear long-sleeved shirts. Also, wear a hat.
I’m not a catfisherman but have been learning a lot from anglers I speak with at Cabela’s. One lure I’m hearing mentioned a lot is Sonny’s Super Sticky Channel Catfish Bait. Anglers coat it on a bait dip hook, which is a round piece of plastic that has chambers to hold the stink bait and is rigged with one or two triple hooks.
This bait is expensive and not to be confused with Uncle Sonny’s. Check it out on YouTube.
Two separate parties fishing Reelfoot Lake, Tennessee, reported catching several hundred in a week’s time using Sonny’s. Two teens like to use it on the White River as well.
These lads spend the night on White River and also like to use small bluegill to bait limb lines.
“We have it all to ourselves,” one told me.
They have caught blue and flathead catfish that exceed 30 pounds. They eat small ones and release the monsters.
Flatheads like a hard bottom and often stay close to wood drifts.
On Memorial Day at Clay Lake in Vermillion Bay, Canada, Henry Diedring was fishing with Joe Royer.
“I have been going there for over 25 years with a great group of guys from the area and my dad before he passed away. This day, I caught my all-time best walleye at 11 pounds and 31.5 inches,” Diedring said.
