Are you looking for new places to hunt? Indiana Private Lands Access Program (IPLA) has a new self-service sign-in system for hunters wishing to hunt private properties. Small game, deer, and waterfowl hunters can visit the new website to view available locations, photos, and maps, as well as property rules.
Hunt windows can be up to three days long, depending on when you register. The system resets at 8 p.m. ET on the final night of each 3-day cycle. Hunters may sign up for the same property only twice in a row. Be sure to sign up early during each window.
Remember: Game bird (pheasant and quail) and turkey hunts are still administered through the reserved hunt draw system.
As IPLA continues to work with private landowners, more properties will likely be added—stay tuned for more places to hunt.
Special Hikes At Stillwater-Northfork Wildlife Area
Monroe Lake will offer two special hikes through the primary focus of its wildlife management program, the Stillwater-Northfork area on Sunday, Sept. 25. Both hikes are recommended for adults.
The first hike starting at 9:30 a.m., winds through the Northfork fields, an area including open woodlands, ponds, riparian forest and managed levees. On the hike, participants will see several seasonal marsh areas, learn about ongoing research projects, and check out small-scale habitat projects. Registration for the Northfork Fields Hike is at bit.ly/northforkfields-2022. Space is limited to 15 people.
The second hike at 1 p.m. travels along the levees and boundaries of the largest seasonal wetland managed by Monroe Lake, Stillwater Marsh. Learn about the summer crop-planting program, how the marsh is filled and drained, and other projects supporting wildlife populations. The hike should take around one hour and 45 minutes. Registration is at bit.ly/stillwaterhike-2022. Space is limited to 20 people.
Registration for both hikes closes on Sept. 23, or when all spots are full. Questions should be directed to the Paynetown Activity Center at 812-837-9967 or Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
Hunter Injured In Pulaski County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting incident occurring Sept. 1 on private property in Pulaski County. At 9:20 a.m., 69-year-old Dave Berry of Roachdale was dove hunting along a Sandy Prairie Hunt Club field when he was struck by a gunshot.
Initial investigation has revealed unbeknownst to other hunters, Berry began searching for a downed dove in an uncut cornfield when walking in the direction of another group of hunters.
At the same time, a juvenile hunter attempted to shoot at a low-flying dove striking Berry approximately 35 yards away with pellets from the 20-gauge shotgun.
Berry was transported by members of his hunting party to Pulaski Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to his arms, legs, and abdomen.
The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is currently available.
Indiana conservation officers remind all hunters to take responsibility for their safety and the safety of others around them. If changing your known location, be sure the others around you know of your location at all times.
Patoka Lake Clean Up Day
The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office, 4512 N. Cuzco Road, Dubois, Indiana.
Participants of all ages and abilities may sign up on location and will be assigned an area to pick up trash and recycling. At 11 a.m., all volunteers will return to the dam for a free fish fry, door prizes, and goodie bags.
Each year volunteers pick up more than 2,000 pounds of trash and recycling during the event. All supplies are provided. Wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes, and long pants.
Service and youth groups are asked to register in advance by emailing Dana Reckelhoff at dreckelhoff@dnr.IN.gov.
For more information, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 or check the Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee Facebook page for updates
Coil Basket Weaving Workshop
On Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Paynetown SRA, participants will learn the traditional craft of coil basket weaving and make a miniature coiled basket of their own (about 5 inches in size). If you join in, you’ll also learn a bit about the history of basket-making in the Salt Creek Valley area, which was known for another type of traditional baskets made from woven strips of white oak. Workshop fee is $10 per person. Limited to 12 people, ages 13 and up. Registration is required by Sept. 11 at bit.ly/coiledbasket2022.
Body Of Paxton Man Recovered
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident after the body of a man was recovered from Sullivan Lake on Sept. 5.
At 3:55 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach area of the lake at Sullivan County Park because a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced.
Upon arrival, conservation officers initiated search operations using sonar and divers. At 8:11 p.m., conservation officer divers located and recovered the body in 8 feet of water.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification. The incident is still under investigation. Cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Assisting agencies included Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan City Police Department, Sullivan City Fire Department, Union/Dugger Fire Dept., Shelburn Town Marshal and Sullivan County Coroner’s Office.
