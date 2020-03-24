GREENSBURG — Six Decatur County basketball players have earned honorable mention Indiana Basketball Coaches Association academic all-state membership.
Three South Decatur Cougars and three North Decatur Chargers made the cut.
The Chargers trio of Craig Adams, Trey Nobbe and Sidney Parmer picked up the honor.
For the Cougars, Brogan Howard, Conner Bower and Tori Storm earned the honor, which requires, nomination from their coaches after they meet the.criteria that include a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale, a class rank in the upper 25 percent of one’s class, an SAT score of 1,100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24.
In total, seventy-one Indiana high school seniors — 39 boys and 32 girls — were chosen as first-team Academic All-State by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced March 17.
In addition, 188 more boys and 189 more girls were recognized as honorable mention Academic All-State for 2020, IBCA executive director Steve Witty said.
The IBCA Academic All-State team is a program where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections. Items such as grade-point average, college board scores and academic class rank are considered along with athletic performance in areas such as points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game.
“The quality of these student-athletes shows that success in academics and success in athletics are not separate entities,” Witty said. “Rather, in many cases, a player’s success in the classroom directly contributes to his or her success on the floor.”
Once nominations are received, an IBCA committee reviews the information and determines awards for first team and honorable mention.
Those selected will receive certificates from the IBCA for their honor.
The IBCA has selected an Academic All-State team for boys since 1973. The program was expanded to include a girls’ Academic All-State team in 1980.
