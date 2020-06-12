NEW CASTLE - Sunday will mark the opening of Mt. Lawn Speedway for the 2020 season.
A morning session of Legends, Thunder Roadsters and Indiana Champ Cart series starts at 11 a.m. The evening session starts at 6 p.m. and will have CRA Street Stocks, Claborn Motor LLC Modifieds, Van Hoy Oil Thunder Cars, Owens Electric Stock Compacts, Tony Stewart Drywall Crown Vics, State Farm Street Drags and AVSCA Vintage Car Racing.
In the Modified Division, 5-time Raintree 100 winner Harold Scott of New Castle will be joined by Don Skaggs of Modoc, the 1991 winner of the Raintree; Ryan Amonett of New Castle, the 2016 champ; and Andy Cowan, the 2001 victor, along with several other modified drivers for the first
regular season Modified event at The Lawn since 1999.
Skaggs and Cowan have both practiced this year at Mt. Lawn, but Scoff has yet to make an appearance.
CRA Street Stocks will have former Raintree winners Amonett, and Jason Thompson of Shirley and the Thunder Car division will have Kevin Claborn of Cambridge City, the 2009 winner.
Because of COVID-19, Mt. Lawn is limiting grandstand admissions to about 50% of normal capacity. To assure fans can get a ticket, Mt. Lawn is offering advance ticket sales on its website. Fans must have a PayPal account to purchase tickets in advance. PayPal accounts are free and there is no additional cost to the customer for the PayPal service. If the allotted tickets are not sold online, they will be available on Sunday at the track. Advance ticket sales will end at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket prices are $10 with kids 10-and-under free.
Mt. Lawn is located at 1494 S CR 400 W, five miles west of New Castle.
