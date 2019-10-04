Action continued for the Greensburg soccer teams on Thursday night, as the IHSAA State Tournament draws closer.
The Lady Pirates fell to Connersville in the last conference game, 2-1.
With 18 minutes of determination from both teams, Greensburg was first to score.
Emily Rosales had a long shot right at the 18 mark that found the Spartans keeper way out of the goal.
The Spartans did not wait long to respond.
After the next six minutes of play, Connersville would be on top 2-1. The second half would be a hard-fought battle to see who could claim the next point.
The Lady Pirates rallied in the final minutes and another long shot from Rasales would put hope in the air but the ball did not settle in the net leaving the final score was 2-1 with the Spartans claiming the victory.
Greensburg keeper Ella Lowe had another impressive performance. Lowe saw 20 shots and managed to keep all but two off the scoreboard.
Alaina Nobbe also managed to have two saves on goal to help the cause.
This brings the Lady Pirates record to 1-10-3.
Their next competition is Saturday at Triton Central.
Next week the Lady Pirates host sectionals on the Pirate Pitch.
The draw sets up a competition between the Greensburg and Indianapolis Shortridge. They meet on the second day of sectional action at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Pirates
The Pirates hosted Morristown on Thursday in celebration of senior night.
The lone senior on the team, Collin Springmeyer, was recognized before the game and then scored twice in the match. His two scores were not enough, however, as the Pirates fell 6-3.
Morristown started the scoring off with two goals in the game's first 25 minutes.
Greensburg responded with a goal from Springmeyer, assisted by sophomore Luke Hellmich.
Less than a minute later, Morristown responded, pushing the halftime lead to 3-1.
Three more goals found their way into the back of the net for the Jackets in the second half before Greensburg scored two more in the final 20 minutes of the game.
Springmeyer and Grayson Newhart finished off the scoring for the Pirates, with Newhart's finding the back of the net with 17 seconds left in the game making the final score 6-3 in the loss.
The two goals put Springmeyer's total to nine on the season.
Newhart's goal marks seven for him on the year.
Luke Hellmich's assist makes five assists for him to finish the regular season.
The Pirates will now participate in the state tournament. They will travel to Rushville for sectional play, and start things off against South Dearborn.
The winner will move forward to face either Lawrenceburg or the hosting Lions.
