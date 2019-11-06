Milan 44, South Decatur 41, OT
Box Score
South Decatur: Loryn Pate 5-20 0-2 12, Lana Bell 4-13 3-5 11, Mary Gasper 3-6 4-4 10, Brook Somers 2-11 0-2 4, Katie Gasper 1-2 0-0 2, Megan Manlief 0-13 2-2 2, Allison Boilanger 0-2 0-0 0, Brianna Browder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-68 9-15 41.
Additional South Decatur stats: Rebounds: 41 (Pate 17, Bell 11, Somers 4, Boilanger 3, Manlief 3, Mary Gasper 2, Browder 1). Assists: 7 (Mary Gasper 3, Somers 1, Bell 1, Boilanger 1, Pate 1). Steals: 15 (Bell 3, Mary Gasper 3, Pate 3, Manlief 2, Katie Gasper 2, Somers 1, Browder 1). Turnovers: 25. Fouled out: Manlief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.