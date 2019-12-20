South Decatur: Lane Lauderbaugh 14-24 2-4 33, Dominic Walters 10-22 4-4 25, Hunter Johnson 6-10 0-2 14, Tyler Sporleder 4-6 0-0 9, Evan Wullenweber 4-6 0-0 8, Chase Boswell 1-1 0-0 3, Grant Owens 0-0 2-2 2, Brogan Howard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 38-72 8-12 94.
Halftime score: Morristown 36, South Decatur 33. Rebounds: 28 (Lauderbaugh 10, Sporleder 6, Walters 4, Wullenweber 3, Johnson 2, Owens 1, Conner Bower 1, Boswell 1). Assists: 17 (Walters 11, Lauderbaugh 3, Boswell 2, Johnson 1). Steals: 8 (Lauderbaugh 5, Boswell 1, Walters 1, Sporleder 1). Turnovers: 16.
