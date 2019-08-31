The South Decatur Cougars had Friday night off, leaving an extra night of preparation ahead of their game with Tri-County.
The Cougars and Cavaliers hit the field at 2 p.m. with temps expected to be hovering around 80 degrees.
This is the second installment of the Tri-County and South Decatur series.
The Cougars fell in 2018 on the road, 20-6.
This year, the Cougars enter 0-1 and the Cavaliers enter 0-1 as well. Tri-County lost to Carroll (Flora) 33-6 in week one.
They are coached by first year head coach Mark Gretencord.
John Harrell’s website lists the Cavaliers as 21-point favorites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.