GREENSBURG – Greensburg junior basketball player Lane Sparks has been named an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week.
Sparks had a great weekend, helping the Pirates to their tenth Sectional Championship in the last 12 years.
In their Friday matchup at host Connersville, the 6-1 guard was a solid 7-12 from the field and an even better 14-16 from the free throw line, scoring 28 points in the 65-49 win. Spark added ten rebounds in his double-double effort, along with a pair of assists, a pair of steals, and a blocked shot.
Saturday, Sparks and the Pirates took on South Dearborn, again coming away with a decided win, 67-49. In this contest, he was 11-16 from the field and 7-8 from the charity stripe, scoring 29 points in the Sectional-claiming victory.
Sparks also contributed four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a blocked shot.
Along with Sparks, Lewis Cass Senior Easton Good, South Bend Saint Joseph Junior J.R. Konieczny and Blackford Junior Luke Brown were selected as recipients for the week of Mar. 2-Mar. 7 in the recognition program coordinated by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Good and Konieczny share District-1 honors. Brown is the winner in District-2. Sparks has earned the award for District-3.
South Decatur's Lane Lauderbaugh was nominated for this same award after his Most Outstanding Player worthy play in the North Decatur sectional.
This is the 12th season for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week program, and the eighth season it is presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana, a banner sponsor of the IBCA. Subway, in its eighth season as an IBCA sponsor, encourages athletes to “train hard and eat fresh”.
Player of the Week winners are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA’s three districts. The girls’ season concluded following the State Finals on February 29. Boys’ winners will be chosen through the Monday following the IHSAA Boys’ State Finals.
Sports Editor James Howell Jr. contributed to this report
