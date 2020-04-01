There is an old adage something to the effect, “A bad day’s fishing is better than the best day at work.” I remember a few years ago when both of these situations combined and produced terrible day fishing for someone at work.
I was participating in an outdoor writer conference being hosted by Bass Pro out of their Big Cedar Lodge at Branson, MO. One of the breakout sessions was an afternoon bass fishing on a nearby reservoir. There were at least ten boats loaded with outdoor writers and media representatives from the outdoor manufacturing industries.
Among the participants were fishing line and bait manufacturing representatives from the major tackle manufacturers from across the country. The consummate professionals were there to hawk their goods, roll out new items and tout their wares.
There were four of us on a roomy bass boat plying the water. Typically for any gathering bringing together more than two outdoor writers, the fish came down with lock jaw and no one was catching a thing.
As the day progressed, one young man representing a major fishing line and bait manufacturing company asked me to try one of their hottest new baits. Opening up a bulging tackle box, he produced a huge skirted jig with a black body and bright blue skirt.
I looked at the bait with some doubt, but what the heck… I said I would give it a try.
Reaching for the lure, the young man said, “No problem Jack…. Here, I’ll tie it on for you.”
With the quickness of well-practiced, young dexterous fingers, he quickly knotted the line and had the lure ready to go.
The boat was working the shoreline and approached a dock. The fishing graph showed a quick drop off a few feet out from the dock with the depth falling to 25 feet.
Flipping the awful looking lure off the end of the dock, I let it fall, then reeled a little and let it plummet into the depths.
Suddenly, the lure was slammed by a huge bass. The rod almost doubled over as the big fish dove hard. Everyone on the boat was watching as the rod bucked. Suddenly, the line went limp.
Reeling up the slack, I came to the end of the line only to find a tiny curly-que at the very end where the knot had failed and pulled loose from the lure.
The look on the young tackle rep’s face was horrible as he realized he hadn’t properly tied the knot, and caused me to lose the fish.
Expecting a severe reprimand from me, he sheepishly grinned when I said, “That’s why they call it fishing.”
