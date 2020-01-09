Hunters may apply online for a reserved turkey hunt by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt and clicking on the “Reserved Hunt Info” link. The application period began January 6 and will run through February 19. No late entries will be accepted. The online method is the only way to apply. Applicants must possess a valid hunting license for the species they wish to hunt.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, Check-In Game and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, so there is no need to log in.
Please note, in the new system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. For hunts with no fee required to register, you will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, you will not be asked to enter credit card information.
For draw hunt results, there is a “Click Here” link on the home page, or you can log in to your online services account. The link from the home page will only show hunts you have registered for when the date of the hunt is still upcoming. Logging in to your account online is required for you to see the full history of your past hunt registrations (previous years).
Properties hosting turkey hunts include:
● Atterbury Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26 —Aukiki Wetland Conservation Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10 —Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge: April 22-24, April 25-27 —Crosley Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26 —Deer Creek Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26 —Fairbanks Landing Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26 —Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26 —Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26 —Hillenbrand Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26 —Hovey Lake Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26 —J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10 —Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10
● Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10 —LaSalle Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10 —Mississinewa Lake: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10 —Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge: April 22-23, April 24-25, April 26-27 (Youth only: April 18-19) —Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10 —Salamonie Lake: April 22-24, April 25-27, April 28-30, May 1-May 3, May 4-6, May 7-10 —Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 28-29
● Tri-County Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10 —Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10 —Winamac Fish & Wildlife Area: April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10
Only one application is allowed per license holder. No changes may be made once the application is submitted. Hunters will be selected through a computerized random drawing. Drawing results will be available online within two weeks after application deadlines, and an email will be sent to applicants when results are posted.
For more information and to apply, visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Conservation Area Designated At Yellowwood SF
The goal of conserving and restoring yellowwood trees has brought about the Division of Forestry’s designation of 591 acres of Yellowwood State Forest as a High Conservation Value (HCV) forest area.
Yellowwood is a state endangered tree species known to occur naturally in Indiana only in Brown County in Yellowwood State Forest and Brown County State Park, at the northern end of the species’ natural range. The closest known concentrations of yellowwoods to Indiana’s are in Kentucky and the southern tip of Illinois.
The HVC designation, which is consistent with the Forest Stewardship Council® certification of state forests (FSC®- C012858), means the top priority of forest management activities done in the HVC area, including forest stand improvement, invasive species control, and timber harvesting, will be conservation and restoration of yellowwood trees.
“Careful implementation of these practices will allow existing yellowwood trees to remain healthy, and the additional sunlight made available can result in higher flower and seed production, allowing new trees to develop,” said John Seifert, director of the Division of Forestry.
Public recreational use of the HVC area, called the Yellowwood Conservation Area at Yellowwood State Forest, will continue to be encouraged. Among the activities are hunting, hiking, mountain biking, and horse riding on designated trails. The HVC area is located in the southeastern part of the state forest, east of Crooked Creek Road.
Yellowwood trees (Cladrastis kentukea) were discovered in Indiana by Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) workers at Brown County State Park in 1933. Purdue Extension forester T.E. Shaw and Charles Deam, Indiana’s first State Forester, verified and documented the discovery. Stands of yellowwoods were later discovered on what became Yellowwood State Forest.
“Because Indiana’s yellowwood trees are located so far from any other yellowwoods in the United States, scientists at one time wondered if they might be genetically distinct from all other yellowwood trees,” said Allen Pursell, director of Forest Conservation with The Nature Conservancy (TNC).
Genetic analysis done by TNC and Purdue University found the ancestors of the trees arrived to what would become Indiana state land thousands of years ago and have since then been isolated from all other yellowwoods.
The first appearance of the name Yellowwood State Forest occurred in the July 1940 issue of Outdoor Indiana magazine. Yellowwood State Forest comprises 25,117 acres. More about Yellowwood State Forest is at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/4817.htm.
Shooting Range Hours Change
All shooting ranges operated by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife will adjust their hours of operation during the months of January and February. The ranges at the following fish & wildlife areas will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:00am to 5:00pm ET or 8:00am to 4:00pm CT, depending on their location: Crosley, Deer Creek, J.E. Roush Lake, Jasper-Pulaski, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Sugar Ridge, Tri-County, Wilbur Wright, and Winamac.
This will not affect the hours of operation for archery ranges, which are open daily, sunrise to sunset at the properties.
Regular range hours will resume March 1 (9:00am to 5:00pm ET or 8:00am to 4:00pm CT depending on location, Wednesday through Sunday.)
The Division of Fish & Wildlife strives to provide clean, safe ranges. The ranges are staffed by trained range safety officers and most charge no free. The ranges are great places to shoot the new gun you may have received over the holidays or to sight in your firearm for your next hunting outing.
For more information on shooting range hours, visit wildlife.IN.gov/3648.htm.
