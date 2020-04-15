I love watching and interacting with wildlife. Lately, I’ve watched as a mourning dove built her nest in the juniper tree just outside of the living room window. She worked on it for well over a week before moving in permanently on Good Friday. Mrs. Dove made an uncounted number of trips gathering and positioning tiny branches to craft the structure. She is officially sitting on her eggs now and will for about 14 days before they hatch. Once the fledglings hatch, the parents will feed them for another 14 or so days before they leave the nest. Even after they leave the nest, the little doves will hang around close by begging for the adults to give them a free meal now and again.
The saga of the mourning dove family being related… things with the raccoons are not going nearly as well.
Just drifting off to a sound sleep the other night, I heard footsteps on the stairs to the deck, “Rumpty, rumpty, rump.” I could then hear the sound of scrambling and climbing… then, “Kerwhump” as one of the raccoons jumped off of the bench. And, “Kerwhump” again!
Then a voice next to me as my wife said, “Did you hear that? What was it?”
“It’s the raccoons.”
“What are you going to do about them?”
“I’m going to try to ignore them, and go back to sleep.”
I don’t mind losing a little sleep to the raccoons’ shenanigans, but the masked little blighters have a bad habit of using the bathroom in the same spot, and not a good spot.
The raccoons’ preferred spot is directly outside of the door leading from my office to the deck.
When writing, or scrolling through Facebook and telling my wife I am writing, I occasionally like to take a break and go out on the deck. Inevitably, I will forget about the never-ending raccoon latrine right at the doorway.
I usually come to the realization I am about to tread through the raccoons’ cast offs as I am stepping from the doorway.
With right foot extended, I look down… realize the impending error of my ways, and grab and swing on the screen door like Tarzan. Arching my back, I try to place my foot on the far side of the pile of ‘coon blessings. The maneuver would best be described as a very forced long stride, stretching my leg to its limit and putting a tremendous strain on my pelvis. What verbally ensues is not the famed Tarzan yell. My rantings by now are loud exclamations of the raccoons questioned ancestry blended with some colorful metaphors considered unfit for mixed company.
I am truly thankful the screen door is well built with heavy duty hinges. If the door should suddenly give way during one of my deck side ballerina escapades, I’m sure the EMTs would soon be involved.
I can hear the exchange now… “Don’t worry Mr. Spaulding! We’ll get you down, hosed off and loaded into the ambulance! It only looks like a slightly broken pelvis.”
If the raccoon shenanigans continue, I may have to resort to a “trap and transfer” approach to the problem. I know the tactic to be highly effective.
A few years ago, a good friend of mine was called by his father-in-law concerning a problem with missing dog food. The old gentleman kept the dog food in an exterior hopper allowing the dogs to have full access when they were hungry. No repeated filling the dogs’ food bowls for him. Only problem was he was going through more than a big bag of dog food a week!
His son-in-law checked out the location and found several raccoon tracks in the muddy area around the water bowl. Blocking off access to the never-ending cornucopia of the hopper feeder, he set three live traps baited with dog food.
Sure enough, early the next morning, he found three very fat raccoons in the traps.
State law allowed the release of the animals in another spot, as long as it was in the same county. Loading up the traps and raccoons, he drove about six miles away and released them.
Unsure if he had caught all of the offenders, he reset the traps. Sure enough, the next morning he had three more raccoons in the traps.
Analyzing the situation, he realized all raccoons look pretty much alike, and he was unsure if the three he released had simply returned?
Walking through his garage, he spied a box full of half used cans of spray paint from one of his wife’s projects. Aerosol cans at the ready; he proceeded to paint each of the raccoons’ heads with red, white, blue or green spray paint!
This time, he went about eight miles away before he released them. Setting the traps again when he returned, he caught three more raccoons… all with unpainted heads. He kept up his trap, paint and relocate tactics until he removed a total of 23 raccoons with no painted head returns!
Fishing & Hunting Licenses Updates
2019-20 annual licenses set to expire March 31, 2020 may continue to be used to hunt and/or fish until 11:59 p.m. on May 22, 2020. Licenses meeting the requirements include: annual hunting licenses, annual fishing licenses, hunting & fishing combination licenses, youth licenses, Trout/Salmon Stamp Privileges, and Gamebird Habitat Stamp Privileges.
If you do not have a 2019-2020 annual license or stamp, a new 2020-2021 annual license will be needed.
For the upcoming 2020 spring wild turkey season, hunters will need a 2020 Spring Turkey License and valid Gamebird Habitat Stamp Privilege.
Licenses may be purchased by visiting the Indiana Fish & Wildlife Online License System or calling the Indiana DNR Customer Service Center at 877-463-6367, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Readers can contact the author by e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.