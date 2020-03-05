The annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop is May 1-3 at Ross Camp in West Lafayette. The workshop is open to women ages 18 and older and limited to 100 participants.
The program is designed for women to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed, low-pressure environment. Participants will choose four activities from more than two dozen offerings, including fishing, archery, geocaching, wild edibles, wildlife tracking, shooting muzzleloader guns and outdoor cooking.
The workshop is for women who have never tried the activities, but have hoped for an opportunity to learn; who have tried them but are beginners hoping to improve; or who know how to do some of the activities, but would like to try new ones.
Women who enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals and who seek time away to reconnect with nature are also prime candidates for BOW.
Registration runs from now until March 31 or until there are 100 registrants. Registration can be done online at IndianaBOW.com. The cost for the workshop is $215 and includes all equipment, meals and lodging.
Warrants Served In Taxidermy Theft Case
Indiana Conservation Officers’ investigation of the thefts of animal parts and hides by a former local taxidermist resulted in the arrest of a suspect. Some of the violations may have occurred as early as 2011
Cody Leed, 45, of Plymouth, was arrested February 28 on warrants through Marshall County for eight misdemeanor charges of theft, one felony theft charge, and one felony charge of corrupt business influence.
In December 2019, DNR Law Enforcement was notified a local taxidermist had received animal parts and payments for services which were never returned or refunded, and told the taxidermist had dissolved his business but continued to maintain possession of the animal parts.
Conservation Officers have identified multiple victims in the case, and seek additional victims.
Conservation Officers encourage the public to contact DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 with any information in regards to the case.
Hunter Education Classes
Indiana conservation officers are offering several free Indiana hunter education courses ahead of the 2020 Spring Turkey Season, which runs April 22 through May 10. Youth Turkey Season is April 18-19.
Anyone born after December 31, 1986 is required to pass a hunter education course to get a hunting license. Students are required to attend the entire course in order to take the test. There is no minimum age; however, students younger than 11 years old are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Hunter education courses are taught by conservation officers and volunteer instructors. Topics covered include safe firearm use and handling while hunting, as well as in the home; hunter ethics and responsibility; game identification; and conservation management.
Advance registration is preferred and can be completed by finding the course nearest you at indianahuntereducation.com. Class sizes are limited depending on the facility. Walk-ins may be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Specific details can be found on the registration page for each class.
The following Northwest Indiana courses are being offered by Indiana Conservation Officers. Students must attend both sessions.
Jasper County - Rensselaer Youth Center, 910 S. Sparling Ave., Rensselaer, IN 47978
April 3, 6:00 – 9:00pm CT & April 4, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30pm CT
Lake County - Southern Lake County Conservation Club, 24417 Tieble Road Schneider, IN 46376
March 28, 9:00am – 2:00pm CT & March 29, 9:00am – 2:00pm CT
LaPorte County - Elkins Taxidermy, 7709 E Lilly Lane, New Carlisle, IN 46552
March 14, 9:00am – 1:30pm ET & March 15, 9:00am – 3:00pm ET
Porter County - Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center, 1600 N 25 E, Chesterton, IN 46304
April 4, 9:00am – 4:00pm CT & April 5, 9:00am – 2:00pm CT
Porter County- Cornerstone Community Church, 605 S. Maple Street, Kouts, IN 46347
April 10, 5:00 – 8:00pm CT & April 11, 9:00am – 4:00pm CT
Clifty Falls State Park Centennial Hike Series
As part of its 100th birthday celebration, Clifty Falls State Park is hosting a Centennial Hike Series beginning March 7. Hikes will take place once each month through November. The hikes will explore various themes, including how Clifty Falls became a park, the fossils and geology of the area, and an abandoned railroad. Individuals who attend five or more hikes will be entered in a drawing for one of three 2021 annual passes to be given away.
Schedule of hikes:
• March 7, Waterfall Hike
• April 4, Four Falls Challenge Hike
• May 9, Tunnel Tour
• June 13, Fossil Hike
• July 11, Tower Trek
• August 8, Railroad Hike
• September 12, Wildlife of Clifty Falls: Past, Present, & Future
• October 3, Canyon Rim Hike
• November 7, Step Back in Time Hike
Clifty Falls State Park (on.IN.gov/cliftyfallssp) is at 2221 Clifty Drive, Madison, 47250. For more information on hike times, locations and levels of difficulty, see the park’s website and click on upcoming events, or call the Nature Center at 812-273-0609.
