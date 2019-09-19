Indiana DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quotas (CBAQ) for deer hunting in the affected areas in southern Indiana to a maximum of two because of the effect of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) on the deer herd this year.
The CBAQ of counties with quotas of two or fewer will remain the same. The Special Antlerless Firearms Season is only allowed in counties marked in green on the CBAQ map. The counties previously had a county bonus antlerless quota of four, but were reduced to a maximum of two.
Humans are not at risk for contracting EHD.
EHD is a viral disease affecting white-tailed deer to some degree every year. It typically occurs during late summer and early fall, and there is evidence outbreaks can be more severe in years in which there is a wet spring followed by a hot, dry fall. EHD is transmitted by flies commonly known as biting midges, sand gnats, and “no-see-ums.”
EHD is often fatal to deer, but some survive it. Not every deer in an affected area contracts EHD. One sign a deer has contracted and survived EHD is its hooves will show evidence of sloughing or breaking. As a result, the DNR asks successful hunters use the After Hunt Survey (wildlife.IN.gov/9813.htm) to report the condition of their harvested deer’s hooves, including both normal hooves and hooves showing evidence of sloughing or breaking.
The DNR monitors for EHD annually. The most recent significant EHD outbreaks were in 2007 and 2012. Severe outbreaks rarely occur in consecutive years due to immunity from previous infections. EHD is not believed to have long-term impacts on the deer population.
The effects of the harvest and EHD will be evaluated after the hunting season. If necessary, additional changes will be made next year.
Anyone who finds a deer they suspect died of EHD is asked to file a report using the “Report a Dead or Sick Deer” form at deer.dnr.IN.gov.
More information on EHD and a map of the new CBAQ may be found at: wildlife.IN.gov/8541.htm
Vote For Favorite DNR Trails
Voting is open for Visit Indiana’s 2019 Best of Indiana people’s choice campaign. One of the categories is favorite hiking trails, many of which are managed by the Department of Natural Resources.
Hiking was the Number One thing mentioned in a recent DNR State Parks survey. This is a chance to support your favorite trail for hiking.
DNR-run candidates which dominate the list include the Adventure Hiking Trail, which runs through Harrison-Crawford State Forest and O’Bannon Woods State Park; Donaldson Cave/Bronson Cave/Twin Caves (Trail 3) at Spring Mill State Park; Falls Canyon (Trail 3) and Wolf Cave (Trail 5) at McCormick’s Creek State Park; Fire Tower Trail at Brown County State Park; Hell’s Point Challenge at Pokagon State Park; Knobstone Trail, which runs through Jackson-Washington State Forest and Clark State Forest; and Ladders Trail (Trail 3) and Trail 2 at Turkey Run State Park.
The list of DNR-run candidates continues with Lawrence Creek Trail at Fort Harrison State Park; Low Gap Trail at Morgan-Monroe State Forest; Main Trail at Patoka Lake; Old Forest Trail at Versailles State Park; Pearl Ravine (Trail 2) and Pine Hills Nature Preserve Trail at Shades State Park; Rose Island Trail at Charlestown State Park; Three Dune Challenge at Indiana Dunes State Park; Trail 2 at Clifty Falls State Park; Trail 4 at Mounds State Park; Trail 9 at Chain O’Lakes State Park and Twin Swamps Nature Preserve’s trail in Mount Vernon.
Support your favorite DNR trail by voting daily at: https://visitindiana.com/best-of-indiana/cast-your-vote
Votes will be counted until November 3 with the winner announced shortly thereafter.
Come And Camouflage The Duck Blinds
Volunteers for camouflaging the duck blinds will meet on October 5 at 9:00am at the Northfork Check Station located east of Bloomington (off of State Road 46), 1/3 mile south of the intersection of Kent Road and McGowan Road. For directions, call 812-837-9546.
Youth and adults interested in waterfowl hunting and waterfowl observation are invited to help clean, repair, and camouflage the waterfowl hunting blinds in the Stillwater-Northfork Waterfowl area. The day will include a short training session on waterfowl blinds and our waterfowl management program. Lunch will be provided for all participants! Stay as late as 4:00p to help out… Bring work gloves and any hand tools you feel will be helpful. Youth under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Please dress for the weather. Donations of vegetables or meat for the stew at lunch are welcome but not necessary.
Registrations are requested (but not necessary – last minute volunteers are welcome!). Please call the Monroe Lake Office at 812-837-9546 between 8am and 4pm (ask for Rex Watters).
Location Information: Monroe Lake, 4850 S. State Road 446, Bloomington, IN 47401
Firewood Permits For Shakamak State Park
The public is invited to purchase seasoned wood at Shakamak State Park for firewood. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. The wood has been on the ground since last winter or early in 2019. The wood has been cut in sections to make loading easier and is located beside the park’s waste water treatment plant.
Permit sales are in progress and will end October 12. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts at Shakamak, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the park office between 9:00am and 3:00pm ET, seven days a week, state holidays excluded. Park staff will provide permit buyers with a map with the location of where wood can be obtained. Wood may be cut and removed between 9:00am and 3:30pm ET, daily. For more information, call 812-665-2158.
Firewood cut at Shakamak is for personal use only and cannot be sold. Shakamak State Park (on.IN.gov/shakamaksp) is at 6265 W State Road 48, Jasonville, 474382.
