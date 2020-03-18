The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is conducting an angler creel survey at West Boggs Lake in Daviess County this year. The survey is part of a study running through October. A DNR creel clerk will be stationed at the main boat ramp to conduct brief interviews with anglers at the end of their fishing trips. The creel clerk will also make periodic laps around the lake to count anglers.
Angler participation, including boat and shoreline anglers, is an essential part of the study. Fishery renovation occurred in 2014, and lake restocking took place late November, 2014. The creel survey is an opportunity for DNR to evaluate the project through angler participation.
Early this year, black crappie were marked with yellow plastic tags for a harvest study. Anglers should be on the lookout for the tags and return them to the creel clerk or drop box located on the property. Data from the study will help biologists evaluate the harvest rate and is helping DNR take a vital step toward future management efforts of black crappie at the lake.
DNR Reservoir Facilities Open
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources operates Brookville, J.E. Roush, Salamonie, Mississinewa, Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA), Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA), Patoka and Monroe lake recreational facilities and services through long-term leases with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which constructed them.
All Indiana DNR-managed facilities at the lakes listed, including campgrounds, wildlife areas, boat ramps, nature centers, property offices, and other public facilities and services currently remain open.
The USACE manages the dams, water levels and acreage immediately around the dams. The public facilities managed directly by the USACE at or below the dams at the lakes (tailwater areas, observation mounds, etc.) are closed.
Dubarry Park New Location For Urban Fishing
Dubarry Park at 3698 Dubarry Road on Indianapolis’ Northeast side has been chosen to replace Riverside Park as a stocking location for the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Urban Fishing Program.
Riverside Park is no longer a feasible site due to water retention problems in the pond. Dubarry Park was chosen because it offers family friendly amenities like ample parking, playground equipment, restrooms, a picnic shelter and an abundance of shore fishing access at a convenient location within the city.
The Urban Fishing Program involves the stocking of catchable size channel catfish in April, May and June at select city park ponds throughout Indiana. A subset of the program parks also receives spring rainbow trout stockings. Cities included in the program include Indianapolis, Avon, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Hobart, Lafayette, Terre Haute, New Albany and Evansville.
Volksmarches At State Parks
The Indiana Volkssport Association is hosting walks at several state parks. The association is a noncompetitive sports group encouraging people to get active. Most events are divided into two courses, 5K and 10K, except for the Potato Creek State Park event, which adds a third 15K option.
All events take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants may go through either course at any time during the hours as long as they finish by the end time.
The association will be hosting a special event on Saturday, April 4 at Spring Mill State Park to celebrate National Walk Week, which is April 1-7. The Bedford Hiking Club will lead a guided walk at 10:00am April 4 starting at the Spring Mill Inn.
Other Volksmarch events at state park properties include:
• March 28, Lincoln State Park, Lakeside Shelter
• June 6, Shades State Park, Hickory Shelter
• Aug. 1, Potato Creek State Park, Nature Center
• Aug. 8, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Sunny Shelter
• Sept. 28, Summit Lake State Park, Sunset Shelter
The association has trails for hiking throughout the year at Fort Harrison, Pokagon and Spring Mill state parks, and Paynetown State Recreation Area at Monroe Lake. Paper instructions and maps for walkers to follow are available at the inns at each of the state parks and at the property office at Paynetown.
Gibson County ORV Fatality
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident occurring March 16, which killed a Gibson County man and left his teen-age passenger in critical condition.
Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 4:36 p.m. about an accident at the intersection of State Road 168 and County Road 550 East.
Initial investigation showed a side by side ORV driven by Zane Wampler, 18, of Princeton, with a juvenile passenger was traveling southbound on C.R. 550 E when it attempted to pull out onto S.R. 168. The ORV was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastbound on S.R. 168.
Wampler was ejected from the ORV. The juvenile passenger remained in the ORV. The juvenile passenger was taken by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, where he is in critical condition. Wampler was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is still ongoing.
Helmets and protective riding gear were not being worn at the time of the accident. Indiana Conservation Officers recommend using all available safety equipment, and Indiana law requires anyone operator or passenger under 18 on an ORV to wear a helmet. For more information on ORV safety, see offroad-ed.com/indiana
Assisting agencies from Indiana included Gibson and Vanderburgh County coroner’s offices, Owensville EMS, Fort Branch EMS, Oakland City EMS, Barton Township Fire Department, Fort Branch and Haubstadt fire departments, Stat Flight, Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, Haubstadt Police Department, and Indiana State Police.
Readers can contact the author by e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net
