Deer firearms season runs from November 16 to December 1. The deer firearms license allows one deer to be taken with the license, and it must be a buck. If you want to take a doe with a firearm during the firearms season; a bonus antlerless license, resident youth combo hunt/trap license, deer license bundle, or lifetime license is required.
The doe counts toward the county’s bonus antlerless bag limit for resident youth, lifetime, and bundle license holders. Some DNR properties have restrictions on how many bonus antlerless deer may be taken. For a list of the properties go online to: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/files/fw-property_restrictions_bonus_antlerless_deer.pdf.
Buy your deer hunting license now
You may purchase your license online, at a retailer, or over the phone/in-person through the Customer Service Center (317-232-4200) during normal business hours.
Resident youth must purchase a youth hunt/trap combo license, which includes deer hunting privileges.
If you buy your license online, do you know your username (email address) and password? Has your email changed recently? Log in now to make sure you have the correct information. If you aren’t sure, click on the appropriate links to find your username or reset your password, or call 317-232-4200 during normal business hours for assistance.
An online account may be used to purchase licenses only for the person whose name and customer ID is on the account. The exception is youth hunting and trapping licenses purchased through an adult’s account.
If you get your license at a retailer, buy early to avoid long lines. Go to https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/5334.htm where you may search for the retailers nearest you. If buying from a retail location, be sure to check your license for accuracy before you leave the store.
Check-In Deer, Wild Turkey & River Otter Via Internet
The Indiana CheckIN Game system allows hunters and trappers to check in their harvested game from any device connected to the internet. You will receive a confirmation number to be written down on a temporary transportation tag for the harvested game species (turkey, deer, and/or river otter).
Be sure to check your information to ensure accuracy before submitting the check-in. Deer and wild turkey must be checked in within 48 hours of harvest, and river otters must be checked in within 24 hours. Have your customer ID (CID) and harvest information ready.
Do not re-enter the correct information if you have entered incorrect information into the CheckIN Game system; each submission is considered a harvested animal. Email your confirmation number, name, and changes needed to be made to INhuntfish@dnr.IN.gov.
To view all game previously checked in with the CheckIN Game system, you will need to set up an account through our online system. You may purchase licenses, check in game, complete your HIP registration, and make a donation through your account.
Hunters still have the option of visiting traditional check stations where a confirmation number will be provided to hunters for placing on their temporary transportation tags. There is also a phone-in option at 1-800-419-1326 for a $3 fee (Visa or MasterCard only).
Test Your Deer For CWD
Indiana’s DNR is conducting targeted chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance in northwest and northeast Indiana during the 2019-20 deer hunting season.
Hunters may voluntarily submit samples for testing at Fish & Wildlife Areas until January 31, 2020. Indiana DNR biologists will be intensively sampling hunter-harvested deer at businesses across the surveillance areas during opening weekend of firearms season, November 16 and 17.
Hunters who submit a deer for CWD testing will receive a Deer Management Partner magnet and a metal tag reminiscent of historical confirmation tags.
The DNR is also allowing for drop-off options for CWD testing in Indiana. Hunters who harvest a deer anywhere in Indiana may take the deer to a nearby Fish & Wildlife Area and drop off the head to be sampled. Deer can also be sampled while you wait, by appointment, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Testing with DNR is free of charge. For property details and locations, visit our CWD website at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/9650.htm.
Alternatively, hunters interested in testing a deer for CWD may independently submit their deer to the Purdue Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab for testing for a fee. Hunters should complete the submission form and follow the shipping instructions on Purdue ADDL’s website at https://www.purdue.edu/vet/addl/tests/fees.php?id=303. There is a $37.00 service fee for using the Purdue Lab services.
Deer Management Hunt At Olin Lake Nature Preserve
The Department of Natural Resources will conduct a deer management hunt at Olin Lake Nature Preserve from November 16 through December 1, during deer firearms season.
The entire nature preserve will be closed to the public as hunting takes place on 116 acres of the 270-acre DNR property.
All regulations of the firearms season will apply; however, the preserve is not being opened to hunting in general. Hunters have already been selected by drawing for the 18 days of the hunt.
Although hunting is not generally permitted at nature preserves, the hunt is needed because deer numbers continue to be excessively high. Over-browsing by deer threatens the long-term health of the property’s plants, especially white trilliums and other spring wildflowers.
Olin Lake is about 6 miles south of the town of LaGrange in LaGrange County.
