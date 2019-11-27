Indiana DNR has launched a new website allowing deer hunters to access white-tailed deer harvest data as it is accumulated by the state.
During the check-in process, hunters report the county of harvest, sex of deer harvested, type of land the deer was harvested on, and type of equipment used to harvest deer. The data can now be accessed and viewed by individuals using an interactive website. Visitors to the website may compare individual or multiple counties across the past five years. Results may even be limited to specific types of equipment or deer seasons.
Hunters have asked for more detailed harvest data and comparisons between years, and the new website is a direct result of feedback from the DNR. Harvest data is updated daily.
The website can be accessed at wildlife.IN.gov/10286.htm.
Firewood Permits For Cagles Mill Lake/Lieber SRA
The public is invited to cut certain downed trees in designated areas at Cagles Mill Lake/Lieber State Recreation Area (SRA) for firewood. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting begin immediately and will end December 20. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
Permits are available at the property office Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 3:00pm. A firewood permit must be obtained daily for each load. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends, such as November 28 and 29. Wood may be cut between 9:00am and 3:30pm on weekdays.
Firewood from state parks is for personal use only and may not be sold.
Firewood cutters must wear chaps, gloves, leather boots, hearing and eye protection.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited.
The ban on transporting ash between Indiana counties no longer exists because the emerald ash borer insect (EAB) is now widespread in the state. However, rules for bringing firewood to DNR properties remain in place. The DNR does not recommend long-distance movement of firewood of any species due to the potential for moving other insect pests and tree diseases beyond locally impacted areas. Long-distance movement is moving beyond the immediate county or surrounding counties.
For more information, call 765-795-4576 between 8:30am and 4:00pm weekdays.
Cagles Mill Lake/Lieber SRA (on.IN.gov/lieberSRA) is at 1317 W. Lieber Rd. Suite 1, Cloverdale IN 46120.
Still Time To Harvest A Deer
If you weren't able to fill the freezer for Thanksgiving weekend, don’t worry – there’s still time. Even though the regular deer firearms season ends December 1, the late muzzleloader season opens December 7. The special antlerless season opens December 26.
Women's Pheasant Hunt
The workshop is tailored to women who are new hunters and interested in learning how to hunt upland gamebirds. There currently are 10 registration spaces remaining for the event with registration required by December 4.
The program will begin on December 7 at 8 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. During the workshop, participants will become familiar with:
*Methods and strategies for hunting upland gamebirds
*Basic firearms safety in the field
*Shooting techniques
*Shot placement (where to aim)
*How to process and cook harvested game
*Hunting with a mentor/dog handler and bird dog
*All firearms, ammunition, and safety equipment is provided.
The workshop will be outside, please dress accordingly. Long pants, boots, and jackets are recommended. The fee to participate in the workshop is $10, which will be collected after you register. Participants must have a valid Indiana hunting license and gamebird stamp. All participants must be at least 18 years old to attend.
Pre-registration is required to participate in the workshop due to limited space. Register at http://www.in.gov/activecalendar_dnr/EventRegistration.aspx?Rid=1646&Iid=63763&Frm=
The program will be conducted at Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area, 8310 E. 300 N. Box 71, Mongo, IN 46771. Phone: (260) 367-2164
Readers can contact the author by e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Jack's first book, The Best Of Spaulding Outdoors, a compilation of his favorite articles over 30 years is now available as a Kindle download or as a 250 page paperback from Amazon.com.
